Newton Falls City Council to Discuss Emergency Ordinance, Jeff Limbian in Focus

In the city of Newton Falls, Ohio, a special city council meeting is set to bring fresh changes to the city's administration. The focal point of the meeting is the introduction of an emergency ordinance, Ordinance 2024-05, potentially marking a significant turning point in the city's leadership.

The ordinance in question proposes the formal appointment of Jeff Limbian as the city's law director. Limbian, who has been temporarily filling the role since the commencement of the year, hasn't received any compensation for his efforts during this period. The proposed ordinance aims to officially recognize his contributions and offer him the position on a permanent basis.

Jeff Limbian's Legal Background

Prior to stepping into his interim role, Limbian held the position of law director for the city of Youngstown. However, he decided to resign from his post in November. Despite his resignation, Limbian stated his potential interest in returning to private practice, keeping his options open for future opportunities.

Should the emergency ordinance be passed during the meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m, Limbian's appointment as law director would become effective from February 1. This would not only formalize his role within the city's administration but also set the stage for a new chapter in Newton Falls' legal and administrative proceedings.