India

NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi’s Comments on CJI’s Flag Analogy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
In a recent episode of NewsHour Debate, Navika Kumar led a thought-provoking discussion circling Asaduddin Owaisi’s comments on the Chief Justice of India’s analogy involving ‘Dhwaja’ or flags. A broad spectrum of perspectives were shared, with panelists ranging from fierce critics to staunch defenders of the status quo.

Owaisi’s Stance on National Unity

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), contested the Chief Justice’s remark. He asserted that the ‘tiranga’, the national flag, is the only symbol that signifies the unity of all Indians. Owaisi dismissed the idea of using the symbol of one faith as the symbol of all of humanity. He underscored the secular nature of the nation by stating that ‘Watan e Azizi’ (dear motherland) has no religion.

Criticism from Waris Pathan

The debate took a heated turn when Waris Pathan, a member of the AIMIM, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He accused the party of fostering division and propagating hatred without contributing positively to the nation’s welfare. His comments echoed Owaisi’s sentiments of unity and the need for a common national symbol that transcends religious boundaries.

Ratan Sharda’s Defence

In a contrasting perspective, Ratan Sharda, a renowned author and RSS ideologue, defended the prevalence of Hindu culture in India. He suggested that Owaisi is seeking attention through his statements. Sharda emphasized that Owaisi should not take offense to the country’s Hindu cultural dominance, as it is an integral part of India’s foundational history and ethos.

The debate concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of maintaining national unity above all else, highlighting the need for symbols and narratives that bind us together rather than divide us.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

