Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Approves 'Call 2' for Financial Assistance Amid Grant Concerns

In a significant move, the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council's enterprise, regeneration and tourism committee has greenlit 'Call 2' for financial assistance. This approval comes amidst concerns over the council's new grant system, particularly for defibrillator grants for sports clubs.

Budget Constraints Delay Defibrillator Grants

The decision arrives following a challenging period in August 2022 when the council declined 22 out of 31 grant applications due to budget constraints. The hold-up in grant disbursement has sparked concerns about the accessibility and transparency of the new grant system.

New Online Portal: A Step Towards Clarity and User-Friendliness

In response to these concerns, the council introduced a new online portal for applications. Council officers have stated that regular workshops are being conducted with potential applicants to ensure clarity on criteria and user-friendliness.

Financial Assistance Program Set to Begin in March

The financial assistance program, which includes life-saving equipment like defibrillators, is set to commence in March. Letters of offer are expected to be sent out in July.

As the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council navigates the complexities of its new grant system, the approval of 'Call 2' brings hope for sports clubs in need of defibrillators. The council's commitment to addressing concerns over accessibility and transparency through regular workshops is a promising step towards a more inclusive and efficient grant application process.

Note: This article was written on February 13, 2024, and reflects the information available at that time. Further developments may occur as the situation evolves.