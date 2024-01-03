Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address

The auditorium of South Lawrence East School bore witness to a significant page in the history of Lawrence City, as newly elected city councilors and School Committee members took their oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony was graced by the presence of former city councilor and current state Rep. Frank Moran, who served as the keynote speaker, reminding the newly elected officials of their roots and the reasons they ran for office.

Fidelina Santiago Sworn In Amid Controversy

Among the new city councilors was Fidelina Santiago, elected from District A, who is currently facing charges of voter fraud. Despite the ongoing controversy, Santiago’s induction proceeded without any reference to the charges. The silence around Santiago’s indictment during the ceremony was conspicuous, yet it did not overshadow the essence of the event – the commitment to serve the people of Lawrence.

Leadership for the New Term

The ceremony marked the appointment of Jeovvany Rodriguez as the council president and Stephany Infante as the vice president. The selection of the duo sets the stage for the city’s administrative dynamics in the coming term. Their leadership will be instrumental in steering Lawrence City towards growth and prosperity.

Voices of Faith and Unity

Adding a touch of solemnity to the swearing-in event were the prayers offered by local reverends at the beginning and end of the ceremony. Lisbeth Perdomo, an employee in the city clerk’s office, lent her voice to sing ‘God Bless America,’ symbolizing unity and hope for the city’s future. The presence of Mayor Brian DePena, state Rep. Francisco Paulino, Sen. Pavel Paean, and state Rep. Estela Reyes, further highlighted the collective resolve of the city’s leadership.

Reflecting on the event, Frank Moran’s words resonated deeply as he stressed the officials’ responsibility to serve and improve the city of Lawrence. The ceremony served as a reminder that, irrespective of the challenges, the elected representatives are committed to the welfare of the community they serve.