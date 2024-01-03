en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address

The auditorium of South Lawrence East School bore witness to a significant page in the history of Lawrence City, as newly elected city councilors and School Committee members took their oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony was graced by the presence of former city councilor and current state Rep. Frank Moran, who served as the keynote speaker, reminding the newly elected officials of their roots and the reasons they ran for office.

Fidelina Santiago Sworn In Amid Controversy

Among the new city councilors was Fidelina Santiago, elected from District A, who is currently facing charges of voter fraud. Despite the ongoing controversy, Santiago’s induction proceeded without any reference to the charges. The silence around Santiago’s indictment during the ceremony was conspicuous, yet it did not overshadow the essence of the event – the commitment to serve the people of Lawrence.

Leadership for the New Term

The ceremony marked the appointment of Jeovvany Rodriguez as the council president and Stephany Infante as the vice president. The selection of the duo sets the stage for the city’s administrative dynamics in the coming term. Their leadership will be instrumental in steering Lawrence City towards growth and prosperity.

Voices of Faith and Unity

Adding a touch of solemnity to the swearing-in event were the prayers offered by local reverends at the beginning and end of the ceremony. Lisbeth Perdomo, an employee in the city clerk’s office, lent her voice to sing ‘God Bless America,’ symbolizing unity and hope for the city’s future. The presence of Mayor Brian DePena, state Rep. Francisco Paulino, Sen. Pavel Paean, and state Rep. Estela Reyes, further highlighted the collective resolve of the city’s leadership.

Reflecting on the event, Frank Moran’s words resonated deeply as he stressed the officials’ responsibility to serve and improve the city of Lawrence. The ceremony served as a reminder that, irrespective of the challenges, the elected representatives are committed to the welfare of the community they serve.

0
Local News Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hyderabad Pubs Booked for Flouting New Year Celebration Guidelines

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cebu City Mayor Announces Ban on Street Parties for Sinulog 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances

By Salman Khan

Echo Contributor Bids Farewell, Underscores Importance of Local Newspapers

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Abingdon Ushers in New Year with Traditional Morris Dancing and Histor ...
@Local News · 30 mins
Abingdon Ushers in New Year with Traditional Morris Dancing and Histor ...
heart comment 0
Arson Suspected in Salisbury Storage Facility Fire: An Investigation Unfolds

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Arson Suspected in Salisbury Storage Facility Fire: An Investigation Unfolds
Baton Rouge Community Resists Proposed Development Over Flooding Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Baton Rouge Community Resists Proposed Development Over Flooding Concerns
Export Borough Council Gears Up for a Progressive Year with Significant Grant Approval

By Wojciech Zylm

Export Borough Council Gears Up for a Progressive Year with Significant Grant Approval
Maxwelton Trails Expansion: Enhancing Recreational Experiences in South Whidbey

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Maxwelton Trails Expansion: Enhancing Recreational Experiences in South Whidbey
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal Football Club Prepares to Acquire Martin Zubimendi
12 seconds
Arsenal Football Club Prepares to Acquire Martin Zubimendi
2023: A Tale of Two Economic Approaches
1 min
2023: A Tale of Two Economic Approaches
South Africa's Pivotal General Election: A Shift in the Political Landscape
2 mins
South Africa's Pivotal General Election: A Shift in the Political Landscape
PGA Tour Announces Prize Money Distribution for Tournaments: A Total of $402.4 Million
2 mins
PGA Tour Announces Prize Money Distribution for Tournaments: A Total of $402.4 Million
Africa's Political Landscape: A Resurgence of Military Juntas and Democracy on Trial
2 mins
Africa's Political Landscape: A Resurgence of Military Juntas and Democracy on Trial
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
2 mins
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
2 mins
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
2 mins
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
3 mins
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app