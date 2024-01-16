Newcastle United Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan Faces Potential Lawsuit Over Campaign Against Saudi Ex-Intelligence Chief

Yasir Al Rumayyan, the chairman of Newcastle United and LIV Golf and the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), is confronting a potential lawsuit that accuses him of a calculated campaign to harm, silence, and annihilate the family of Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief, Dr. Saad Aljabri. The lawsuit, which seeks CA$100 million (US$74 million) in damages, alleges Al Rumayyan's direct involvement in a campaign from June 2017 to January 2021 against Aljabri.

Legal Papers Served at High-Profile Locations

The legal documents were dispatched to various high-profile locations, including St. James' Park, Newcastle United's home stadium, and addresses linked with the PIF in Saudi Arabia, New York, and London. Aljabri, who fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 following a palace coup which dethroned his ally, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, has been recognized by Western intelligence for his contributions to counter-terrorism efforts.

Case Raises Questions About PIF's Links to the Saudi State

The case raises serious questions about the separation between the PIF and the Saudi state. Assurances had been given to the English Premier League that Saudi Arabia would not exercise control over Newcastle United, which the PIF acquired an 80% stake in, back in October 2021. However, this lawsuit could potentially undermine those assurances. The Premier League has refrained from commenting on the matter.

Aljabri's Personal Conflict With the Crown Prince

Aljabri has also filed a lawsuit in the United States alleging that a Saudi hit squad was dispatched to Canada with the intention of assassinating him in 2018. His personal conflict with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) intensified following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which a U.S. report claimed MBS had approved. The Saudi embassy, however, has vehemently denied Aljabri's allegations, dismissing them as fabrications.