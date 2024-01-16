Newcastle City Council Embarks on Comprehensive Planning for City's Future

Setting its sights on the horizons of 2045, Newcastle City Council has embarked on an exhaustive planning process to formulate a local plan that will mould the city's transformation in the coming years. The new local plan will outline pivotal objectives, such as the building of new residences, commitments to net zero emissions, transportation enhancements, and poverty alleviation strategies.

Advertisment

Public Consultation: A Key to Inclusive Planning

The council, in an endeavour to align the plan with the community's aspirations, has initiated a six-week public consultation phase, inviting inhabitants to share their insights before the formal planning stage commences later this year. The local plan, a government directive, has been a subject of contention in the past, with debates revolving around housing developments on green belt land and proposed coal mining operations. Through early community engagement in the planning procedure, the council aims to circumvent such disputes.

Community Participation: The Cornerstone of Effective Planning

Advertisment

Newcastle City Council underscores the significance of public participation, asserting that the city's future should not be decided by the council in isolation. The council has yet to announce the dates and specifics of the consultation, with the final plan submission to the government slated for 2026, which will then be subjected to an independent review and public hearing.

Harbour Foreshore Masterplan: A Glimpse into the Future

The Newcastle local plan consultation encompasses the Harbour Foreshore Masterplan for the Harbour Foreshore Precinct located within Newcastle’s East End. The Masterplan is inclusive of a new playspace developed in association with partner Touched by Olivia. The Masterplan provides recommendations for prospective uses and management of the park and foreshore precinct, in line with current and anticipated community requirements. After undergoing community engagement in 2020 and 2021, the Masterplan was put on public exhibition from 28 September to 26 October 2022, before being accepted by the council on 13 December 2022. The project, supported by funding from the NSW State Government, Touched by Olivia Children's Charity, and the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Funds Corporation, is due to commence construction shortly, with the Masterplan to be implemented in stages. The highlight of the Masterplan is Livvi’s Place, an inclusive regional playground and waterplay area.