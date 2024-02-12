February 12, 2024: A New Chapter for New Zealand's Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand government has announced its decision to repeal the contentious Three Waters reforms, paving the way for two new laws aimed at addressing the country's water infrastructure needs by 2025. The new regime will encompass financial sustainability requirements, economic regulation, and innovative financing tools to help councils fund critical water infrastructure investments.

Repealing the Three Waters Reforms

The Three Waters reforms, which were initially introduced to improve water infrastructure by consolidating services under regional entities, have faced significant backlash from local councils and communities. The government's recent announcement to repeal these reforms and replace them with a more council-centric approach is widely seen as a response to these concerns.

Andreas Heuser, Managing Director of Castalia Advisors, has been appointed to lead a Technical Advisory Group (TAG). The group's mission is to provide specialist advice to Local Government Minister Simeon Brown on implementing the new water infrastructure initiative, called "Local Water Done Well."

Local Water Done Well: Restoring Council Ownership and Control

The Local Water Done Well initiative aims to restore council ownership and control of water assets while addressing the estimated $130-185 billion shortfall in water infrastructure investment over the next 30 years. A key aspect of the new approach is empowering local authorities to use public-private partnerships (PPPs) and tolling to fund their own infrastructure, including pipes.

The ACT Party has suggested value capture and PPPs as potential solutions to deliver new infrastructure in Auckland, demonstrating the growing support for alternative financing models to address the country's pressing infrastructure needs.

The Role of the Technical Advisory Group

The Technical Advisory Group, led by Andreas Heuser from Castalia Limited, will play a crucial role in providing advice on policy and legislation to help councils recover costs and fund water infrastructure investments. Castalia Advisors, an economics consultancy firm with a successful track record in designing complex projects, has been entrusted with this responsibility.

Heuser's team will work closely with local councils to develop a framework that balances the need for financial sustainability with the necessity of upgrading water infrastructure. By doing so, the group hopes to create a more resilient and equitable water system for all New Zealanders.

As New Zealand embarks on this new chapter in water infrastructure management, the focus remains on striking the right balance between local control, financial sustainability, and long-term investment. With the combined efforts of the government, local councils, and the Technical Advisory Group, the country is optimistic that it can overcome the challenges ahead and create a water infrastructure system that serves the needs of its people well into the future.