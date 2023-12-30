en English
Economy

New Zealand’s Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:46 pm EST
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023

The political landscape of New Zealand underwent significant reshaping in 2023. A year that started with the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in January, citing waning energy for another four-year term, set the stage for a shift towards right-wing conservatism. Ardern’s exit, amid dwindling popularity and persistent internet torment, enabled a smooth transition within the Labour Party as Chris Hipkins assumed her mantle.

A New Era Under Hipkins

Chris Hipkins, a man of humble origins, took the reins as the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand, offering a stark contrast to his wealthier political counterpart, National Party leader Christopher Luxon. In an endeavor to reshape the government’s agenda, Hipkins discarded grand but impractical schemes, choosing instead to focus on bread-and-butter issues. This approach paid off, with Labour, despite trailing in previous polls, regaining a lead over the National Party under Hipkins’ leadership.

Resurgence of the National Party

However, Luxon, succeeding in rallying his party after past leadership turmoil, focused on the government’s economic management. His critique of Labour’s spending patterns contributed to the perception of the party as financially irresponsible—a sentiment that resonated with voters grappling with economic pressures. Nicola Willis, the deputy leader of the National Party, further fueled this narrative by attacking Labour over alleged plans for a wealth tax. In response, Hipkins declared the absence of new wealth or capital gains taxes, a move interpreted as an attempt to alleviate economic fears among voters.

Shift Towards Right-Wing Politics

As the year progressed, National surpassed Labour in the polls, marking a discernible shift towards more conservative politics in New Zealand. This shift was not confined to the two major parties. New Zealand First, a populist and nationalist party formed in 1993, managed to enter the New Zealand House of Representatives following the 2023 general election, with Winston Peters serving as deputy prime minister for the third time.

Implications of the Political Shift

The year 2023 witnessed three prime ministers, a contentious general election, and the formation of an unprecedented three-way coalition. The new Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, unveiled a controversial 100-day action plan to reduce the public sector, triggering concerns about sluggish growth and rising unemployment. These concerns were magnified by the government’s decisions that seemed to compromise the nation’s unique cultural identity, prompting widespread debate and questioning the government’s stance on inclusiveness and cultural identity.

New Zealand’s political shift in 2023, therefore, was not merely a change of guard but a fundamental transformation of the country’s political ideology and values. The year ended with the nation at a crossroads, pondering whether the direction taken by the coalition government was leading the country forward or backward.

Economy New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

