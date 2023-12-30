en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

New Zealand’s Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:30 pm EST
New Zealand’s Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023

The year 2023 marked a seismic shift in the political landscape of New Zealand. The nation, known for its progressive politics under the leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, took a significant turn towards conservatism. The resigning of Ardern in January triggered a series of events that reshaped the nation’s political discourse and realignment.

Ardern’s Departure: The First Domino

Jacinda Ardern, adored and scrutinized globally, cited a lack of personal resources as her reason for stepping down from the Prime Ministry. This decision prompted widespread speculation about the underlying causes, especially given her waning popularity and the Labour Party’s declining support. The Labour Party swiftly appointed Chris Hipkins as the new Prime Minister, a move seen as a shift towards pragmatism and immediate issues over grand schemes.

Rise of the National Party and Economic Concerns

The National Party, under the leadership of Christopher Luxon, capitalized on economic concerns and cost of living issues among voters. Luxon, with his emphasis on economic management, criticized Labour’s spending habits and alleged plans for a wealth tax. This gained significant traction with the electorate, propelling the National Party ahead in the polls.

Labour’s Response and the Tax Controversy

In response to the rising economic concerns, Hipkins ruled out the introduction of a wealth or capital gains tax if Labour were re-elected. This move came amidst heightened public sensitivity to the cost of living and the need for tax stability. However, National continued to lead the government in polls from July onwards.

Shift Towards Right-Wing Conservatism

The political shift in New Zealand in 2023 was marked not only by the departure of Ardern but also by the rise of right-wing conservatism. The New Zealand First party, with its populist and nationalist agenda, entered the House of Representatives, forming an unprecedented three-way coalition with the National Party and the libertarian ACT Parties. This change represented a fundamental transformation of the country’s political ideology and left the nation at a crossroads.

0
Elections New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot

By BNN Correspondents

Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power

By Wojciech Zylm

UK Election Speculation Grows Amidst Labour's Welfare and Conservative's Tax Plans

By Hadeel Hashem

Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party's Election Strategy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Susta ...
@Elections · 4 hours
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Susta ...
heart comment 0
US Muslim Leaders Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Muthana Al-Najjar

US Muslim Leaders Launch 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Ahead of 2024 Elections
Imran Khan Disqualified from 2024 National Elections: A Shift in Pakistan’s Political Landscape

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan Disqualified from 2024 National Elections: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections

By Saboor Bayat

Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
2 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
3 mins
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
5 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
6 mins
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
6 mins
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
7 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
8 mins
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
8 mins
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
8 mins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
57 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app