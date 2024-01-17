National Party Retreat in Christchurch Sets Course for 2024 Expectations

Members of the National Party of New Zealand have assembled in Christchurch for a two-day caucus retreat to inaugurate their political endeavors for the year 2024. Taking place in the Ilam electorate, a seat the party reclaimed in the recent elections from the Labour Party, the retreat is mainly closed to the public. The gathering represents a return to political activities, as ministers resumed their duties a week prior, and Cabinet committees have convened in preparation for the first Cabinet meeting of the year.

Christopher Luxon, the National Party leader, arrived for the retreat along with fellow MPs, including Todd McClay and Paul Goldsmith. Luxon is anticipated to deliver his first significant speech of the year, emphasizing the importance of discipline among the party's many new members. This focus on discipline is particularly pertinent considering the recent resignation of Green MP Golriz Ghahraman over shoplifting allegations.

Preparing New MPs for the Year Ahead

The retreat is aimed at integrating the party's new MPs into their roles and laying out expectations. With 19 first-time Members of Parliament, accounting for over a third of the caucus, the newcomers will learn the fundamentals of their job during the retreat. The primary focus is to prevent mistakes and ensure that the caucus operates effectively.

With the retreat seen as crucial before their first year in office, the National Party MPs are engaging in team-building activities and focusing on discipline, priorities, and collaboration with coalition partners. The retreat is also expected to touch upon significant issues the government will focus on during the year, including the impact of Covid disruptions, the decline in NCEA achievement rates, and the government's plans for Māori. The government has expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Māori and iwi to address challenges.