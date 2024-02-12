New Zealand Government Scraps $3 Billion iRex Rail Ferry Project Amid Funding Disputes

The New Zealand Government has abruptly terminated the ambitious iRex rail ferry project, initially projected to cost $775 million but escalating to a staggering $3 billion by December 2023. Finance Minister Nicola Willis declined further funding pleas, leading to the cancellation of the contract for new mega ferries. This decision leaves the future of the Cook Strait connection and the reliability of the current ferry fleet hanging in the balance.

The Unraveling of the iRex Dream

The iRex rail ferry project was envisioned as a transformative initiative for New Zealand's transportation landscape. However, the ballooning costs and funding disputes have led to its untimely demise. Despite discussions about salvaging the deal with Hyundai by potentially building the ships and leasing them back, the government's decision to scrap the project has sparked debates about the future of rail transport in the country.

Concerns from the Transport, Rail and Center Coalition (TRAC)

The TRAC, a vocal advocate for rail transport, has expressed serious concerns about the government's decision. They argue that the focus on non-rail capable ferries for the Cook Strait will have detrimental effects on the viability of the rail system between Christchurch and Hamilton. The coalition criticizes the government's bias towards road-based transport projects, questioning the perpetuation of myths about rail being inefficient, expensive, and a poor use of land space.

Rail: The Efficient, Safe, and Less Polluting Alternative

According to TRAC, rail is more efficient in moving large volumes of freight, safer, and less polluting compared to road transport. They advocate for a greater role of rail in the economy through freight transport and improved public transportation. The coalition believes that the termination of the iRex project is a significant step backward in achieving these goals.