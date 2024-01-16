New Zealand Government Dismisses Key Recommendations from Electoral Review Panel

Over 140 recommendations aimed at enhancing the fairness of New Zealand's electoral system have been put forth in a final report by the Independent Electoral Review panel. Key suggestions such as reducing the voting age to 16 and extending voting rights to all prisoners have, however, been dismissed by the government. In contrast, proposals like lengthening the term of Parliament from three to four years and lowering the threshold for party list seats in the electoral system from 5 percent to 3.5 percent are still under consideration.

Dismissing Key Recommendations

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has already ruled out some of the panel's significant recommendations, including lowering the voting age to 16 and granting all prisoners the right to vote. These suggestions, which would have brought substantial changes to the country's voting practices, have been met with resistance from some political parties and a section of the public. According to recent surveys, only 13% of Kiwis support lowering the voting age, indicating a potential impact on government spending and taxation.

Deliberating on Significant Changes

The government, however, is still mulling over other noteworthy proposals. One such recommendation being considered is the extension of the Parliamentary term to four years, subject to a binding referendum. The ACT Party, led by David Seymour, has stated that it will only support the extension of the Parliamentary term under certain conditions. Another proposal being deliberated is the lowering of the threshold to 3.5 percent for party list seats in the electoral system, a move that could potentially facilitate smaller parties' entry into Parliament.

Voices from the Independent Review Panel

Deborah Hart, the chair of the Independent Review Panel, along with other panel members, engaged in two rounds of public discussion, receiving over 7500 written submissions and more than 2100 submissions on the draft recommendations. The panel also endorsed a referendum approach and proposed a full redrafting of the Electoral Act. Other recommendations included making Māori seats and party vote threshold harder to repeal, extending the time a New Zealander can live overseas without losing the right to vote, and reducing the amount that can be donated anonymously.