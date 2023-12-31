en English
New Zealand

New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:33 am EST
In a year characterized by significant political shifts, 2023 proved transformative for New Zealand’s political landscape. The Labour Party, under the new leadership of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, took a turn towards a more conservative governance model, focusing on ‘bread and butter’ issues. The National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, capitalized on this shift, placing the spotlight on Labour’s handling of the economy. This political narrative, defined by the Labour Party’s internal management and the National Party’s strategic positioning, ushered in a fresh era for New Zealand’s politics.

Unprecedented Resignation and Leadership Change

The year kicked off with the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in January. Ardern cited personal reasons for her departure, but speculation was rife that her waning popularity and extensive online harassment played a significant part. Chris Hipkins succeeded Ardern, promising a focus on realistic governance and a departure from several of Labour’s previous key policies.

A Shift in Party Policies

Hipkins’ approach emphasized pragmatic issues such as cost of living and economic stability. This shift saw Labour briefly regain its lead over the National Party in the polls. However, heightened public concern over the cost of living led to Labour’s exploration of a wealth tax becoming a contentious issue. In response, Hipkins ruled out such taxes, thereby further aligning the Labour Party with more conservative fiscal policies.

National Party’s Strategic Positioning

On the other side of the aisle, Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party, focused his strategy on economic management. Criticizing Labour for perceived financial incompetence and excessive spending, Luxon accused the Labour Party of fueling inflation. Under Luxon’s leadership, the National Party gained momentum by highlighting Labour’s handling of the economy as a weakness.

New Zealand Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

