New York's Prison Closure Proposal Sparks Protests and Concerns

In the heart of Albany, New York, a wave of protest is sweeping across state prison workers and their families. The reason? Governor Kathy Hochul's recent proposal to close up to five prisons within the next year, providing only a 90-day notice of closure. A move that lawmakers and advocates for prison workers are staunchly opposing, contending that such closures would trigger widespread disruption, force untold families to relocate, and endanger the safety of both inmates and correctional officers.

The Backdrop: Staffing Shortages and Declining Inmate Population

The state's prison system has been grappling with chronic staffing shortages, leading to excessive overtime work for officers. As it stands, the state has 3,800 staffing vacancies, including 1,900 correction officers. This crisis coincides with a significant decrease in the inmate population - down from 56,000 in 2011 to a current 32,000. Despite a recent uptick in inmate numbers, the state maintains that the decline in population and staffing issues provide a solid justification for the proposed closures.

The State's Stand and Critics' Concerns

Over the past three years, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has overseen the closure of nine prisons, claiming a 97 percent retention rate for staff relocated to other facilities. The projected savings from the closures amount to $77 million in the coming fiscal year and $128 million in the first full year. Critics, however, argue that prison closures are not a sustainable long-term solution and that the state should prioritize better recruitment and retention of prison workers.

Two Sides of the Coin: Advocates and Opponents

Prison oversight organizations support the closures as a means to concentrate limited resources and maintain critical infrastructure, such as winter heating. Yet, assembly Republicans, led by Assemblymember Chris Tague, contend that Governor Hochul's proposal bypasses state law by providing only a 90-day notice instead of the required one-year. They also underline the current ratio of 50 inmates to one correctional officer in most state prisons, a concern they insist must be addressed before any closures are executed.