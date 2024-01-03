en English
China

New York’s New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence

A New Year’s event in New York City, hosted by the office of a Chinese official known for praising the Chinese government and denying the Uyghur genocide, has attracted attention. The event was attended by Democrat lawmakers and a top adviser to Mayor Eric Adams. This event, part of a perceived series where the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is gaining influence, raises concerns amid growing criticism of China’s human rights record.

Building Community and Raising Concerns

Announced on the website of the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the New Year’s celebration aimed at fostering cultural exchange and building a community with a shared future. Among the attendees were New York state officials and leaders from organizations such as the Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) and the China Institute. However, the participation of these figures, given the context of the event and the host’s controversial record, has triggered scrutiny.

The Chinese Consulate General’s Controversial Figure

The Chinese Consulate General in New York has previously faced criticism for remarks by its consul general, Huang Ping. Despite his controversial statements about the CCP and the Uyghur situation, Huang has made appearances across the United States. The unabashed attendance of a New Year’s event hosted by his office raises questions about the extent of the CCP’s influence in New York and the broader US political landscape.

SAFA and its Suspected CCP Ties

A separate New Year’s event in Times Square, associated with SAFA, also raised eyebrows. The organization, whose honorary president is connected to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (part of China’s United Front system), is suspected of being involved in the CCP’s United Front work, a global propaganda effort. Despite known issues surrounding SAFA and its connections, New York City continues to associate with the organization, raising concerns among experts about the implications of these relationships on the city’s political and social fabric.

Attempts to get comments from Democrat lawmakers, Mayor Adams’s office, SAFA, and the Chinese consulate were unsuccessful. As the New Year unfolds, the question of Chinese influence in the city, and its potential implications, remains a pressing issue.

China Politics United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

