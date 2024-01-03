en English
Law

New York’s Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
In an era of heightened sensitivity towards crime and justice, the New York Legislature, dominated by Democrats, finds itself in the crosshairs of criticism. The primary bone of contention is the state’s bail-reform law, perceived by many as a significant contributor to escalating crime rates and an ensuing exodus from urban regions. Democratic lawmakers, despite their supermajority, face accusations of hastily pushing through legislation, sidelining crucial discussions, amendments, and scrutiny.

Understanding the Bail Reform Law Controversy

Enacted in 2020 as part of an overarching budget bill, the bail reform law has drawn flak for its perceived leniency towards repeat offenders. Critics argue that the law’s provisions enable these individuals to return to the streets, thereby fueling crime. Such arguments gain further traction from voices within law enforcement and the Queens County district attorney’s office. Data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, indicating higher reoffending rates, further corroborates these assertions.

Resistance to Change and Calls for an Overhaul

Amidst the rising clamor for change, calls for amendments and a complete overhaul of the bail-reform law have grown louder. Governor Hochul has been one of the prominent voices seeking change. However, the path to reform is far from straightforward, with resistance sprouting within the Democratic Party itself. A striking example is Assemblywoman Latrice Walker’s hunger strike against proposed changes.

Proposed Amendments: A Step Towards Resolution?

Suggestions to improve the legislation are manifold. They range from granting judges more discretion in bail decisions to introducing single-item bills for voting, thus avoiding the bundling of contentious reforms with budget matters. The case of Quijuan Waters in Chicago exemplifies the urgent need for reform. Charged with attempted murder while on bail for a gun case and on probation for another, Waters’ case is not isolated. Chicago has witnessed at least 30 similar incidents, resulting in 46 victims, including 15 fatalities. Such instances underscore the failure of the current bail reform initiative and highlight the urgent need for a system that balances justice with public safety.

Law Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

