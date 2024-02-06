New York to Align Local Elections with Federal and State Contests Following New Law

New York is gearing up to align local elections with federal and state contests, following a law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in December 2023. The law, set to kickstart its transition in 2025, is a five-year process that primarily affects elections for town supervisors, town councils, and county legislatures. In contrast, city-level offices, county sheriffs, district attorney, clerks, and judges' elections will retain their existing schedules.

Staggered Terms and the Anticipated Impact

The legislation outlines staggered terms for certain offices to facilitate the transition. Some two-year terms will be reduced to a one-year term, and some four-year terms will be adjusted to three years before returning to standard term lengths. Governor Hochul anticipates that this alignment will bolster voter turnout, curtail costs, and alleviate voter fatigue. Voting rights groups have spotlighted the potential for enhanced participation from communities of color.

Local Response and Partisan Divide

Local reactions reveal a stark partisan divide. Republican officials have denounced the move as a power grab and an attempt to suppress local voices. In contrast, Democrats are championing the change, arguing it will amplify local issues and foster increased voter engagement. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt has expressed skepticism about the change leading to increased public participation.

Jacob Neiheisel, a political science professor, has suggested that Democrats might be the primary beneficiaries of this change. Nonetheless, Governor Hochul has also expressed her commitment to rectifying the 'wrong of the past' by expanding New York's early voting program to allow widespread mail-in balloting. The move, which encountered resistance from Republicans citing concerns over election security, is part of the Governor's broader efforts to improve voter turnout.