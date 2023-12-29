en English
Politics

New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft Over Unauthorized Content Use

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST
In a significant development, The New York Times has filed a federal lawsuit against tech giants OpenAI and Microsoft.

The newspaper alleges that these companies utilized its content without permission to train their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, such as ChatGPT.

The lawsuit claims that OpenAI and Microsoft have undermined the news industry and the livelihood of journalists by scraping and using billions of dollars worth of journalistic work to train their AI models.

Diverting Web Traffic and Eroding Revenues

The Times’ argues that AI chatbots are drawing web traffic away from original sources like itself, potentially impacting advertising revenue and subscriptions.

The initiation of this legal action comes in the wake of breakdown in discussions between The Times and the two tech companies that began in April.

OpenAI expressed disappointment with the lawsuit, noting that prior conversations with The Times had been constructive. Microsoft, however, has yet to comment on the matter.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

