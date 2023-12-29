New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft Over Unauthorized Content Use

In a significant development, The New York Times has filed a federal lawsuit against tech giants OpenAI and Microsoft.

The newspaper alleges that these companies utilized its content without permission to train their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, such as ChatGPT.

The lawsuit claims that OpenAI and Microsoft have undermined the news industry and the livelihood of journalists by scraping and using billions of dollars worth of journalistic work to train their AI models.

Diverting Web Traffic and Eroding Revenues

The Times’ argues that AI chatbots are drawing web traffic away from original sources like itself, potentially impacting advertising revenue and subscriptions.

The initiation of this legal action comes in the wake of breakdown in discussions between The Times and the two tech companies that began in April.

OpenAI expressed disappointment with the lawsuit, noting that prior conversations with The Times had been constructive. Microsoft, however, has yet to comment on the matter.