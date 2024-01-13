en English
Politics

New York Times’ Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams’ Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been thrust into the spotlight following an article by The New York Times focusing on his wardrobe. The piece, which questioned how Adams affords his bespoke suits, sparked accusations of racism and rekindled memories of similar racial critiques against the city’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins.

Historical Prejudices Resurface

Howard Wolfson, a former aide to Mayor Mike Bloomberg, highlighted the historical racist remarks about Dinkins to critique the article’s emphasis on Adams’ attire. The article, while probing Adams’ financial means to afford such luxury, ultimately affirmed that he possesses the financial resources to do so. Despite this, the insinuation of financial impropriety has garnered substantial backlash.

Unfounded Implications of Corruption

Patrick Gaspard, a former advisor to Dinkins and President Obama, also reprimanded the piece for suggesting corruption and personal scandal without substantive evidence. These allegations, seen by many as baseless, have spurred broader discussions about racism and the portrayal of Black politicians in the media. The criticism isn’t limited to the political sphere alone. Adams’ spokesperson, Fabien Levy, lambasted the paper for diverting its focus to trivial matters.

New York Times’ Defence and Broader Political Activities

The Times defended its coverage, arguing its consistency with past articles on officials’ fashion choices. The controversy, however, has not overshadowed other New York political activities. Reportedly, Rep. Marc Molinaro is gearing up for his re-election campaign. Mayor Adams has plans for housing-related announcements on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The New York Working Families Party has also come to the fore, defending its migrant sheltering decisions amid controversy.

In the grand scheme of things, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the racial undertones often present in media coverage of Black politicians. It underscores the imperative need for a balanced portrayal of political figures, free from racial bias and unfounded allegations.

author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

