New York Legislators Propose Bills to Combat Wage Theft

In a decisive move against wage theft, New York legislators recently tabled a trio of bills designed to fortify the state's stand against this growing menace. The proposed legislation, known as the "wage theft deterrence package," is anticipated to grant state agencies increased authority to sanction businesses implicated in wage theft. The package comprises three specific bills: S8451, S8452, and S8453, each armed with robust mechanisms to tackle the issue at hand.

Cracking Down on Wage Theft

The proposed legislation springs from investigative reports unveiling a shocking reality: over 127,000 New York workers fell victim to wage theft in a period of five years. Even more alarming was the revelation that the Department of Labor failed to recover $79 million in back wages owed to these workers. The bills aim not just to rectify but to deter future instances of wage theft. Businesses found guilty could face severe repercussions, including the revocation or suspension of liquor and business licenses, and the issuance of stop-work orders.

Details of the Wage Theft Deterrence Package

Bill S8451 empowers the state to suspend liquor licenses for businesses indebted with over $1,000 in back wages. S8452 authorizes the issuance of stop-work orders for businesses grappling with wage theft claims of at least $1,000. Bill S8453, on the other hand, sanctions the suspension of a business's certificate of authority for wage theft exceeding $1,000. However, businesses can sidestep these penalties if they resolve wage theft claims within a 15-day window.

Future of the Legislation

The level of support for the bills remains uncertain at this point. However, they have managed to secure backing from worker advocates, urban studies academics, and the state Department of Labor. These allies believe that the wage theft deterrence package could serve as a powerful tool, holding businesses accountable and safeguarding the rights and wages of New York's workforce.