New York Home Health Workers Challenge State Budget Provision

In a stirring development, the financial stability of home health workers in New York has been undermined by a provision included in the previous year's state budget. This controversial move has sparked an outcry from various home health agencies and their workers, as it has substantially reduced a state-funded wage supplement that these workers heavily rely on. The decision, initially designed to back a minimum wage increase, has ironically counteracted any benefits the workers would have reaped, as their wage supplement was cut by an equivalent amount.

The Impact on Home Health Workers

The fallout of this provision has been particularly harsh on the income of home health workers, severely limiting their ability to maintain additional benefits offered by some of their employers. The Home Healthcare Workers of America, among other organizations, is imploring Governor Kathy Hochul to revisit this decision in the drafting of this year's budget. The situation has been further complicated by the increased funding allocated to the Quality Incentive Vital Access Provider Pool (QIVAPP).

A Union Connection

The QIVAPP boost primarily benefits agencies closely linked with the politically influential 1199 SEIU union. The Home Health Worker Benefit Fund, managed by the 1199 SEIU union and previously grappling with financial difficulties, has been significantly fortified with QIVAPP funds as part of the state budget. This raises glaring concerns about the distribution of state resources and the subsequent implications for non-unionized workers who are typically low-paid.

Moreover, the decline in the wage supplement has left many service providers without a critical revenue source, impacting the capacity of home health agencies to cover the cost of benefits for their employees.