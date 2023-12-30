en English
Law

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:05 am EST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again

New York Governor Kathy Hochul once again exercised her power of veto against the Grieving Families Act, a legislative proposal designed to modify the state’s wrongful death statute. The bill aimed to extend the ability for families to seek damages for emotional suffering following the loss of a loved one. Despite her expressed support for reforming the statute, Hochul raised concerns about the potential unintended ramifications, such as increased insurance premiums and financial risks posed to public hospitals and health care establishments, as reasons for her verdict.

Current Statute Deemed Unfair

The incumbent wrongful death statute in New York solely permits compensation based on economic loss. Hochul recognized this as unfair, and she conceded that it perpetuates historical inequalities. However, she asserted that the bill in question did not adequately address the concerns she raised during her previous veto.

Public Reaction to the Veto

The veto has attracted criticism from multiple quarters. David Scher, representing the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, termed the veto as a ‘grave miscarriage of justice’ and a continuation of an erring standard. Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who sponsored the bill, highlighted efforts to address the Governor’s concerns while expressing his disappointment at the decision.

The Grieving Families Act: What it Entails

The Grieving Families Act had bipartisan support and proposed to allow families to claim compensation for funeral expenses, medical costs related to the death, and emotional anguish, in addition to economic losses. Despite the broad-based support and the pressing need for change, the Governor’s veto has once again stalled the progress of this critical legislative reform while she remains open to updating the law.

Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

