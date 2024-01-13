en English
Politics

New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor

In a recent development alarming to both political and humanitarian spectrums, New York City Mayor Eric Adams lambasted Texas Governor Gregg Abbott for his approach to the ongoing immigrant crisis. Citing what he termed as a ‘meanspiritedness’ at the core of Abbott’s actions, Adams accused the Texas governor of orchestrating an exodus of immigrants from the Lone Star State.

Adams Vs Abbott: A $70 Million Legal Battle

Mayor Adams has upped the ante against Governor Abbott with the announcement of a lawsuit against 17 transportation companies. The lawsuit, seeking a staggering $70 million, is aimed at recovering expenses incurred by New York City in providing care for the influx of migrants. These migrants, according to Adams, were forced to abandon Texas due to Abbott’s policies and subsequently sought refuge in the Democrat-led city.

Abbott’s Response: A Constitutional Right?

Abbott, dismissing the lawsuit as ‘baseless’, defended his actions as a constitutionally protected protest against President Joe Biden’s border policies. The Texas governor started busing migrants from the southern border to Democrat-led cities like New York in April 2022. This controversial practice was his way of expressing dissent against what he perceives to be a lax approach to border control by the Biden administration.

The Humanitarian Cost: Adams’ Take

While the political and legal aspects of this crisis draw much attention, Adams highlighted the deep and potentially irreparable damage done to the lives of immigrants. The primary concern, according to Adams, is the inability of these new arrivals to undertake work and provide for their families. This situation is particularly disheartening when compared to the treatment of Ukrainian immigrants, leading Adams to label it as ‘anti-American’.

Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

