Guyana

New Year’s Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
New Year’s Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule

It was a time, not so long ago, when the dawn of a New Year in Guyana held a certain allure for public servants. The reason? Promotions and significant appointments within the government. It was a tradition, embedded deep within the nation’s fibers, for leaders like Forbes Burnham to announce noteworthy elevations during his New Year’s address. However, this tradition seems to be dwindling under the reign of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC).

Change in Tradition

There has been a noticeable decline in the number of promotions within the government since the PPPC took over. The party is said to prefer bringing in individuals from outside rather than fostering those within the system. The exception to this new rule of thumb seems to be the police and army, where promotions are still common.

Burnham’s Approach Versus PPPC’s

What Forbes Burnham did differently was he made people feel valued. He had a knack for creating positions and making appointments seem like promotions, even when they weren’t necessarily so. This approach fostered a sense of appreciation and belonging within the public servants, a trait that seems to be lacking in the current regime.

A Case of Missed Promotions

The PPPC’s approach has led to situations where deserving individuals are overlooked. In one such instance, an individual who was expected to be promoted due to his diligence and commitment was instead passed over in favor of an external appointee. This situation starkly highlights the PPPC’s preference for fresh faces over internal growth.

Additionally, the article mentions the case of the ‘Fine Ants’ man who is now burdened with additional responsibilities. This incident underlines the PPPC’s tendency to shuffle personnel instead of making concerted efforts to expand the team. However, it appears that the government is making strides in other areas. The Ministry of Housing and Water announced the construction of two call centers in Region Five, promising to create over 15,000 jobs in the BPO sector. These centers are expected to serve as vital communication hubs, enhancing public access to essential services.

In conclusion, while the government has made significant strides in bolstering the BPO sector, the tradition of New Year promotions within the government seems to be a thing of the past. The PPPC’s approach of preferring external appointments over internal promotions reflects a shift in the government’s strategy, a shift that has left many public servants feeling underappreciated.

Guyana Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

