en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

New Year’s Message: López Obrador’s Call for a Brighter Future

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
New Year’s Message: López Obrador’s Call for a Brighter Future

As the clock ticked over to 2024, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ushered in the New Year with a heartfelt message of hope and prosperity for all Mexicans. Speaking from the historical Temple of the Inscriptions in Palenque, Chiapas, his words carried a profound sense of optimism, envisioning a future free from calamities and resplendent with joy and collective welfare.

A Beacon of Hope for 2024

In his address, President López Obrador’s voice resonated with a deep-seated wish for the well-being and happiness of his compatriots. His words were not just a traditional New Year greeting, but a powerful call for a brighter future, a future where the sun of prosperity shines upon every Mexican.

After wishing happiness for all Mexicans, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his hope for success for everyone in 2024. He added that he desires “that no one suffers from any calamity and that there is much happiness.”

The President urged optimism, stating that the future is in their hands because they deserve it. López Obrador concluded by extending his wishes for a successful 2024 to all Mexicans, emphasizing the importance of optimism and expressing gratitude towards nature and the creator.

Temple of the Inscriptions Restoration Completed, President Records New Year’s Message

Last May, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported the completion of the restoration work on the Temple of the Inscriptions, where President López Obrador recorded his New Year’s message.

The Temple of the Inscriptions is one of the most iconic buildings in the archaeological zone of Palenque, Chiapas. According to the INAH, this pre-Hispanic structure houses the tomb of King Pakal.

0
Mexico Politics Society
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Dies at 90

By Bijay Laxmi

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Year Bash in Cabo

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Searching Mothers of Sonora Locate Man Missing for Two Decades

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Shocking Arrest: 19-Year-Old in Quiroga Carries Decapitated Sister's Head Publicly

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test ...
@Mexico · 11 hours
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test ...
heart comment 0
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims’ Provocative New Year Celebration amidst Professional Controversies

By Salman Khan

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' Provocative New Year Celebration amidst Professional Controversies
Stars Welcome 2024: Celebrity New Year Celebrations Around the Globe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stars Welcome 2024: Celebrity New Year Celebrations Around the Globe
Vicious Attack at Mexican Party Highlights Escalating Cartel Violence

By Ebenezer Mensah

Vicious Attack at Mexican Party Highlights Escalating Cartel Violence
US Southern Border Records Highest Ever Migrant Encounters in December

By Ebenezer Mensah

US Southern Border Records Highest Ever Migrant Encounters in December
Latest Headlines
World News
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
12 seconds
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
20 seconds
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
31 seconds
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
37 seconds
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital's ED
40 seconds
Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital's ED
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
46 seconds
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal
49 seconds
Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
1 min
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
1 min
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
42 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app