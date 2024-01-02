New Year’s Message: López Obrador’s Call for a Brighter Future

As the clock ticked over to 2024, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ushered in the New Year with a heartfelt message of hope and prosperity for all Mexicans. Speaking from the historical Temple of the Inscriptions in Palenque, Chiapas, his words carried a profound sense of optimism, envisioning a future free from calamities and resplendent with joy and collective welfare.

A Beacon of Hope for 2024

In his address, President López Obrador’s voice resonated with a deep-seated wish for the well-being and happiness of his compatriots. His words were not just a traditional New Year greeting, but a powerful call for a brighter future, a future where the sun of prosperity shines upon every Mexican.

After wishing happiness for all Mexicans, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his hope for success for everyone in 2024. He added that he desires “that no one suffers from any calamity and that there is much happiness.”

The President urged optimism, stating that the future is in their hands because they deserve it. López Obrador concluded by extending his wishes for a successful 2024 to all Mexicans, emphasizing the importance of optimism and expressing gratitude towards nature and the creator.

Temple of the Inscriptions Restoration Completed, President Records New Year’s Message

Last May, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported the completion of the restoration work on the Temple of the Inscriptions, where President López Obrador recorded his New Year’s message.

The Temple of the Inscriptions is one of the most iconic buildings in the archaeological zone of Palenque, Chiapas. According to the INAH, this pre-Hispanic structure houses the tomb of King Pakal.