New Year’s Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building

As the clock ticked towards midnight on New Year’s Eve, approximately 80,000 people gathered to witness the fireworks show at the San Francisco Ferry Building. However, the spectacle of lights was overshadowed by an unexpected sight: unauthorized political messages projected on the building’s facade.

Unplanned Projections

Traditionally, the San Francisco Ferry Building is lit up with holiday-themed projections during the festive season. This year, the canvas was co-opted by activists who used the opportunity to broadcast their political statements to the masses. The messages ranged from direct attacks on prominent individuals such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Mayor London Breed, to more general political statements.

Targeting the Elite

One of the more pointed projections read “STFU Musk”, a clear expression of dissatisfaction with the tech billionaire. Other messages appeared to target political figures. One such projection read “Mayor Breed’s corruption…”, although the full extent of the message was lost, as it wasn’t fully captured in the available photographs. The messages did not stop at local figures; former President Donald Trump was also in the crosshairs, with projections reading “Lock him up” and “Trump is guilty AF”.

Spreading a Wider Message

Not all the messages were directed at individuals. Some were broader in scope, hinting at larger political issues. One such message was about a ceasefire, framed with the phrase “From the river to the sea”. This phrase is often associated with the Palestinian cause, leading to some confusion with the red and green holiday lights on the building being misinterpreted as a display of the Palestinian flag colors.

This unexpected political demonstration has left many curious about the identities of these ‘projection activists’ and their motivations. The report encourages readers who were present at the event to share their experiences and any additional information or photographs they might have captured.