en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

On New Year’s Day, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Japan’s western coast, triggering widespread damage and claiming lives. The tremor, the strongest in the region in over four decades, was followed by aftershocks, complicating rescue efforts and heightening fears among residents. The quake not only affected physical infrastructure but also disrupted the country’s nuclear industry and utilities, leaving thousands without power.

Immediate Impact and Response

The earthquake caused structural collapses and ignited fires in residential buildings. Among the reported fatalities, some were due to people being buried alive under collapsed structures. The quake prompted tsunami alerts and evacuation announcements, with waves reaching a reported height of 1.2 meters. Coastal residents were urged to evacuate, with over 51,000 people in five prefectures following the directive.

The Japanese Self-Defense Force was swiftly mobilized, contributing to disaster relief in multiple prefectures. In addition to rescue operations, they distributed blankets, water, and food to affected residents. Meanwhile, the Japanese Prime Minister’s office pledged to prioritize human life and spare no effort in the emergency disaster response.

(Read Also: Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest)

Aftermath and Ongoing Concerns

More than 140 tremors have been detected since the initial earthquake, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of strong shocks to come. Rescue efforts have been impeded by damaged and blocked roads, but thousands of army personnel, firefighters, and police officers continue working in the worst-hit areas, particularly in the Noto peninsula. This devastating event comes at a sensitive time for Japan’s nuclear industry, as the country recently lifted an operational ban on the world’s largest nuclear plant, Kashiwazaki Kariwa, which has been offline since the 2011 tsunami.

(Read Also: Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan’s Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning)

Looking Forward

The earthquake’s immediate effects were severe, but the long-term implications are still unfolding. As the disaster recovery continues, the government will need to address infrastructure vulnerabilities, disaster preparedness, and the broader implications for the nuclear industry. As Japan grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, the resilience and fortitude of its people will undoubtedly be tested in the days and months to come.

Read More 

0
Business Japan Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unpaid Internship Paradox: A Barrier to Social Mobility?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
@Business · 29 mins
Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
heart comment 0
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
5 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
5 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
9 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
10 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
18 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
28 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
35 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
35 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
35 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app