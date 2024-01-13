en English
Guyana

New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana’s Divided Politics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana’s Divided Politics

In a recent announcement, Vice President Jagdeo of Guyana declared the construction of a new Wismar Bridge as part of the National Development Strategy (NDS). However, ambiguity clouds his statement, as he did not specify which version of the NDS he was referring to. A key detail considering that two versions exist: the original coordinated by Jagdeo himself, and a revised edition by Kenneth King, which is treated as official.

The Unfulfilled Promises of the Past

The NDS, in both its iterations, outlined several road transport projects slated for completion by 2010. Among these was a new bridge across the Wismar River. Yet, many of these projects, the Wismar Bridge included, failed to meet the stipulated deadline. This has raised questions regarding the implementation and practicality of these ambitious plans.

Previous Administrations and the Wismar Bridge

During Jagdeo’s administration from 1999 to 2011, the existing Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge received only repairs, despite being 56 years old and inadequate for the increasing traffic demands. The structure needed more than patchwork solutions, but a new bridge remained unconstructed. The APNU+AFC coalition didn’t fare any better during its term. Despite announcing plans for a feasibility study for a new bridge, the coalition failed to actualize their plans.

Politics and Infrastructure in Guyana

Now, with the PPP/C in office, the plans for the new bridge have been amended and are moving forward. But the inability to attribute the initiation and execution of projects to different political sides reflects the divided nature of Guyanese politics. This lack of clarity fuels national discontent, as citizens struggle to discern who is responsible for the success or failure of infrastructural projects.

Guyana Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

