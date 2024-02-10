Brenner and Graziano: Candidates Bring Innovation to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea for Landmark Revitalization

In the idyllic coastal town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, a new wave of change is surging. Two candidates, Kenneth Brenner and John A. Graziano, are setting their sights on the role of commissioner, bringing fresh perspectives and bold ideas to rejuvenate the town's most cherished landmarks and support its small businesses.

Kenneth Brenner, a seasoned local business owner and consultant, is a refreshing face among the candidates. His Master of Science from Radford University and 14-year consulting practice have equipped him with a wealth of knowledge in public health, human services, education, and small business development.

Brenner's candidacy is rooted in his unique position as a longtime resident who has not previously held office. He believes that his lack of ties to the commission and its voting history enables him to bring a fresh perspective to the table. Brenner's commitment to fostering more interactive discussions before decisions are made promises a more collaborative approach to the commission's work.

Central to his campaign is a pledge to seek "outside-the-box" solutions for Anglin's Pier, a beloved but privately-owned local landmark in need of rebuilding. Brenner proposes exploring private or public-private partnerships to fund the project and revitalize the pier.

Brenner also champions small, family-owned businesses in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. He plans to reduce burdensome regulations for signage and visibility, as well as fees for outdoor dining, permitting, and non-health-related code violations. By easing these financial pressures, Brenner hopes to empower local businesses to thrive.

A Long-Term Vision: John A. Graziano

John A. Graziano, another candidate for commissioner, presents a comprehensive plan for Anglin's Pier. A long-term resident with a deep understanding of the town's challenges, Graziano envisions a collaborative effort between the pier's owners, tenants, financial institutions, and public regulators.

Graziano's proposal involves gaining approval for a design and impact plan for the demolition and reconstruction of the pier. This process would address past issues and ensure a sustainable future for the iconic structure.