A new video has allegedly revealed a hidden sanctuary attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, nestling within the Lake Ladoga National Park in Karelia, near the Finnish border. The vast property, rumoured to be larger than Monaco, encompasses a picturesque waterfall and is reportedly off-limits to the public.

Details of the Hideaway

The Dossier Centre, an independent news outlet, reports that the retreat boasts a modern gazebo overlooking the Marjalahti waterfall, suggesting it forms part of Putin's expansive portfolio of undisclosed residences. Satellite imagery indicates recent alterations to the site, fuelling speculation about the potential presence of an air defence system.

The clandestine sanctuary comes equipped with a variety of luxury amenities, including an underground entrance, a helipad, and a pier for yachts. Moreover, it features a guesthouse replete with a brewery and tea room.

Proximity to Abramovich's Properties

Interestingly, the hideaway is situated near a mansion, sauna, and restaurant reportedly owned by Roman Abramovich, the former owner of the Chelsea football club. These properties are recorded in the Russian Real Estate Registry under Abramovich's name, confirming his ownership.

This revelation comes amidst escalating security measures for Putin's properties. Notably, there has been the introduction of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system since the commencement of the war. With the unveiling of this secret hideaway, questions arise about the extent of Putin's undisclosed property empire and the measures taken to secure these locations.