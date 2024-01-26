New Team Tackles Homelessness in Western Piedmont, North Carolina

Addressing homelessness has taken a decisive turn in the Western Piedmont region of North Carolina. A five-member Homelessness Response Team has been instituted, dedicating their expertise to the counties of Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander. This team, a brainchild of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, emerges with a clear mandate - to join hands with local governments and chart a course towards alleviating homelessness.

The Team and Their Strategy

The team brings together a unique blend of skills, with Program Manager Chasity Houck working alongside outreach specialists Mary Kendrick, James Anders, Chae Moore, and Ric Smith. Their collective expertise spans affordable housing, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and workforce development. Their strategic approach involves joining forces with local police departments, making visits to homeless camps, and engaging directly with the homeless population. This proactive approach aims to gain a nuanced understanding of their needs, and consequently, develop more effective responses.

Funding and Expected Outcomes

A significant boost to this initiative comes from the $4.2 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan. Signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, this fund is slated to support the program until 2030. The team's activities, which began in November, are currently focused on data gathering and familiarization with the local homelessness scenario. They are also contributing to the point-in-time counts of the population in the aforementioned counties.

The Broader Context of Homelessness in North Carolina

While this initiative unfolds, it's important to consider the broader context of homelessness in North Carolina. For instance, last year's Point in Time (PIT) Count in Wake County indicated 683 households and 916 people experiencing homelessness. As volunteers in Durham engage in a similar count this year, the numbers for both counties are still pending. This ongoing count, a mandate from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), aims to illuminate the struggles of those experiencing homelessness while providing them with essential resources. The formation of the Homelessness Response Team in the Western Piedmont region adds another layer to the concerted efforts being made to combat homelessness in North Carolina.