Business

New Tax Regulations and Reforms: A Global Overview

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has put into effect business corporation franchise tax regulations. This marks the final step in the State Administrative Procedure Act process to introduce regulations concerning the state’s corporate tax reform. The new regulations seek to determine when a debt instrument held by a regulated financial company or a member of a regulated financial group will be assumed to be worthless for Federal income tax purposes. The proposed regulations aim to update the standard for determining worthlessness and are expected to affect regulated financial companies and members of regulated financial groups that hold debt instruments.

Tax Reforms on Retirement Income

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to reintroduce a proposal in January to eliminate state taxes on retirement income. This proposal seeks to exempt up to $100,000 in retirement income for individuals aged 67 or older. Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein has expressed willingness to work with Republicans to provide tax breaks for middle-class workers, demonstrating a shared interest in tax reform.

Corporate Tax Restructuring

New York has adopted regulations implementing the most extensive restructuring of New York State’s corporate tax framework since the 1940s. This reform provides details on how to calculate corporate taxes under the tax reform law passed in 2014. A representative has called for tax reform to broaden the tax base and ensure equity in the system. This broader tax base would lead to a more inclusive, fair, and sustainable tax system.

International Tax Evasion

Pfizer proposed to become Irish to decrease its tax bills by acquiring a legal address abroad. More than 50 U.S. companies have reincorporated in low-tax countries since 1982, including more than 20 since 2012. The inversion trend has caused political backlash, with President Donald Trump focusing on a corporate tax cut to remove the incentive to invert.

New Zealand’s GST System

Before the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Zealand, the tax system was complex and inefficient, with high rates of direct taxation. The implementation of GST was part of a larger wave of economic reforms in the 1980s, aimed at simplifying the tax system and rejuvenating the economy. GST is a crucial element of New Zealand’s fiscal strategy, providing a reliable and significant source of revenue for the government’s economic policies.

Renewable Energy Tax Incentives

The Joint Committee on Taxation released a report detailing individual and corporate tax expenditures, including low income housing tax credit (LIHTC), historic tax credit (HTC), renewable energy production tax credit (PTC), investment tax credit (ITC), and new markets tax credit (NMTC). The ITC has created more than 200,000 jobs and financed 162 GW of solar capacity. Clean energy has created 460,000 jobs and reduced wind and solar energy development costs by 70% and 90%, respectively, since 2009. The IRA clean energy incentives will be essential for the US to meet its climate goals.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

