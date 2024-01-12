en English
Germany

New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration

A comprehensive study led by Professor Dr. Marc Helbling and Professor Dr. Richard Traunmüller from the University of Mannheim, in collaboration with Professor Rahsaan Maxwell from New York University, has shed new light on German public sentiment towards immigration policy. Published recently in Comparative Political Studies, the research suggests that public opinion on immigration in Germany is shaped by three key factors: the number of immigrants, the criteria governing their admittance, and their rights once they are in the country.

Stricter Entrance Criteria Could Increase Acceptance

The research revealed a nuanced picture of immigration attitudes in Germany. Critics of immigration, the study found, would be more open to a larger influx of immigrants if the criteria for their entry were made more stringent, with a particular emphasis on the qualifications required for obtaining residence permits. This suggests that concerns about immigration are not merely numerical but are tied to perceptions of who is being allowed to enter the country and on what terms.

Supporters Seek Greater Rights for Migrants

On the other hand, those who are supportive of immigration demonstrated a willingness to accept more restrictive policies if these were balanced by greater participation rights for migrants. This includes access to social benefits and the ability to participate in the labor market. In essence, supporters of immigration are willing to compromise on numbers if they feel that those who are allowed in are given a fair chance to integrate and contribute to society.

Consensus on Integration Measures

A supplementary study, published in the International Migration Review and co-authored with Felix Jäger, found that there was a broad consensus among both supporters and critics of immigration on the importance of integration measures. This includes provisions for language learning, integration courses, and labor market rights. The authors gathered these findings through a series of survey experiments conducted with nearly 10,000 Germans between 2020 and 2023.

These results highlight the potential for a more nuanced debate on immigration in Germany. While public discourse on immigration often seems polarized, the study suggests that there is room for compromise. This could involve reducing the overall numbers of immigrants, implementing stricter entrance criteria, and at the same time enhancing the participation rights of migrants once they are in the country.

Germany Politics
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Germany

