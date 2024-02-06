New South Wales Proposes Legislation Against Offshore Resource Exploration

In a significant step towards preserving marine ecosystems, the New South Wales (NSW) government in Australia has outlined plans to legislate against commercial offshore resource exploration and mining. Set against the backdrop of a nationwide debate on the environmental impact of such activities, this move is seen as a reaffirmation of the NSW government's longstanding policy.

Securing the Seabed and Shorelines

The proposed legislation aims to insulate the state's coastal waters from the potentially deleterious effects of offshore exploration and recovery efforts. The move echoes concerns over the hazards of offshore mining, which include potential threats to marine life and the broader ecosystem. With this bill, NSW could become the first Australian state to comprehensively ban all offshore petroleum mining and exploration in its waters, a significant shift in the country's environmental policy landscape.

The Controversy Surrounding PEP-11

The announcement comes on the heels of the Federal Court's acceptance of consent orders in February 2023, closing the chapter on a contentious permit - Petroleum Exploration Permit 11 (PEP-11). Covering a vast area from Newcastle to Wollongong, PEP-11 has been a bone of contention for coastal communities and environmentalists alike. The permit had also met with opposition from former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who turned down an application to extend it.

Legislating the Offshore Exploration and Mining Policy

The NSW government's proposed bill is set to legislate the Offshore Exploration and Mining Policy established by the previous coalition government. This policy had set the tone for the state's stance against offshore mining, making the current move a natural progression in policy enforcement.

However, the announcement has drawn criticism from opposition environment spokeswoman Kellie Sloane, who accused the government of merely co-opting the opposition's policy. The opposition is reportedly considering amendments to the proposed bill. Meanwhile, a state parliamentary committee had earlier recommended rejecting an opposition bill on PEP-11, citing the need for the federal government to reassess the permit extension application and the potential for constitutional conflict over coastal waters.