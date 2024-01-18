New Provincial Election Commissioner Takes Charge as Punjab Preps for Elections

Aijaz Anwar Chohan has officially taken on his role as the new Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) of Punjab, welcomed by Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sain Bakhsh Channar at the PEC office in Lahore. The leadership change occurs as the province gears up for the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Preparations Underway for the Upcoming Elections

Upon his arrival, Chohan conducted an introductory meeting with officers where the director of elections briefed him on the preparations for the upcoming general elections. Among the issues discussed were security arrangements, the establishment of peace committees at polling stations, and the ongoing repair work for flood-affected polling stations.

Decisive Steps towards a Safe and Peaceful Election

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja emphasized the importance of adhering to the election code of conduct. He underlined the necessity of ensuring the safety of leaders and voters of all political parties, stressing the need for a conducive environment for voters. He also pledged zero tolerance for negligence from institutions, polling staff, or candidates and highlighted the need for timely administrative and security measures to ensure a successful election.

The Challenges Ahead

Punjab's Inspector General of Police revealed that 19 parliamentarians in Punjab are under security threat, with a shortfall of security guards at polling places. Lahore High Court dismissed appeals against the rejection of nomination papers of several politicians including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parvez Elahi, and others. Despite these challenges, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is finalizing security arrangements for the 2024 general elections.

In closing, the meeting of top government and security officials with the Chief Election Commissioner confirmed readiness for the Punjab general elections 2024. They highlighted the completion of renovations for flood-damaged polling stations, the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations, and the timely provision of funds to relevant institutions. The meeting emphasized the strict implementation of the election code of ethics and pledged unwavering commitment to peaceful elections.