New P&R Committee Member Highlights Housing Crisis in Guernsey

Guernsey’s escalating housing crisis has found a new advocate in Deputy John Gollop, the latest addition to the island’s Policy and Resources Committee (P&R).

With housing prices spiraling out of reach for the majority, Gollop underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the island’s housing policy.

His mission: to transform the social housing landscape and to extend a helping hand to young couples and first-time homebuyers.

Deputy Gollop’s appointment came in the wake of a political sea change. The previous P&R Committee, led by Deputy Peter Ferbrache, found itself ousted after persistent efforts to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) in a bid to tackle the island’s financial deficit.

These attempts were ultimately squashed, leading to a vote of no confidence in the P&R and a subsequent change in its leadership.