Politics

New P&R Committee Member Highlights Housing Crisis in Guernsey

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
New P&R Committee Member Highlights Housing Crisis in Guernsey

Guernsey’s escalating housing crisis has found a new advocate in Deputy John Gollop, the latest addition to the island’s Policy and Resources Committee (P&R).

With housing prices spiraling out of reach for the majority, Gollop underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the island’s housing policy.

His mission: to transform the social housing landscape and to extend a helping hand to young couples and first-time homebuyers.

Deputy Gollop’s appointment came in the wake of a political sea change. The previous P&R Committee, led by Deputy Peter Ferbrache, found itself ousted after persistent efforts to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) in a bid to tackle the island’s financial deficit.

These attempts were ultimately squashed, leading to a vote of no confidence in the P&R and a subsequent change in its leadership.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

