New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections

In a recent political discourse on Motsweding FM, host Kelebogile Kgetse engaged in conversation with Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the spokesperson for newly registered political party, UmKhonto WeSizwe. The discussion, which shed light on the current political landscape of South Africa, comes ahead of what analysts predict to be a highly contested election year.

Birth of a New Political Force

Positioning itself for the national elections, UmKhonto WeSizwe was officially registered as a political party four months ago by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The establishment of the party marks a significant shift in South African politics. The party’s formation taps into the symbolic power and nostalgia of the ANC’s armed wing during apartheid, signifying a revival of the liberation struggle.

Former President’s Support

Jacob Zuma, the former ANC President, has been instrumental in attracting voters to UmKhonto WeSizwe. Despite his endorsement for the new party, Zuma maintains his membership with the ANC. His public association with the party has sparked a wave of interest and controversy, especially given his suggestion that the upcoming election may be rigged against his new affiliation.

Other Political Dialogues

The conversation on Motsweding FM was not limited to the upcoming elections. It also touched upon issues such as the 2021 Local Government Elections, the demise of renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Dr. Peter Magubane, and discussions about the agreement between school administrators and uniform traders. These topics serve as a reminder of the complex and intertwined narratives that make up South Africa’s political and social fabric.