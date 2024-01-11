en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections

In a recent political discourse on Motsweding FM, host Kelebogile Kgetse engaged in conversation with Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the spokesperson for newly registered political party, UmKhonto WeSizwe. The discussion, which shed light on the current political landscape of South Africa, comes ahead of what analysts predict to be a highly contested election year.

Birth of a New Political Force

Positioning itself for the national elections, UmKhonto WeSizwe was officially registered as a political party four months ago by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The establishment of the party marks a significant shift in South African politics. The party’s formation taps into the symbolic power and nostalgia of the ANC’s armed wing during apartheid, signifying a revival of the liberation struggle.

Former President’s Support

Jacob Zuma, the former ANC President, has been instrumental in attracting voters to UmKhonto WeSizwe. Despite his endorsement for the new party, Zuma maintains his membership with the ANC. His public association with the party has sparked a wave of interest and controversy, especially given his suggestion that the upcoming election may be rigged against his new affiliation.

Other Political Dialogues

The conversation on Motsweding FM was not limited to the upcoming elections. It also touched upon issues such as the 2021 Local Government Elections, the demise of renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Dr. Peter Magubane, and discussions about the agreement between school administrators and uniform traders. These topics serve as a reminder of the complex and intertwined narratives that make up South Africa’s political and social fabric.

0
Elections Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
25 mins ago
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
In a significant twist for the Republican primary race, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has suspended his 2024 presidential campaign, primarily attributing his opposition to Donald Trump as the reason. Despite his consistent criticisms of Trump, Christie’s campaign lost traction among the voters, leading to his decision to withdraw his bid. Christie’s Exit and
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
56 mins ago
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
58 mins ago
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
27 mins ago
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
28 mins ago
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
39 mins ago
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
6 mins
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
7 mins
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
7 mins
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
8 mins
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
8 mins
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
9 mins
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
11 mins
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
11 mins
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
11 mins
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
36 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app