New Plymouth District Council Restructures for Efficiency, Introduces Dedicated LGOIMA Officer

In a significant reshuffle aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and transparency, New Plymouth District Council announces a comprehensive restructure, including the creation of a unique position dedicated to handling Official Information Act requests. This move is part of the council's broader objective to achieve $10 million in annual savings and streamline its management structure from 40 third-tier managers to 23.

Streamlining for Transparency and Efficiency

Chief Executive Gareth Green revealed the council's ambitious plan in a recent email to staff, outlining the proposed merger of the Customer Experience team with the Communications team and the Audit and Risk team with the Health, Safety and Well-being team. A standout feature of this restructure is the introduction of a new role specifically designed to manage Local Government Official Information Act (LGOIMA) requests, highlighting the council's commitment to transparency and timely information sharing with the community.

Addressing a Critical Need

Green emphasized the necessity of the LGOIMA officer role, citing the volume and complexity of information requests the council receives. This strategic move aims to enhance the council's responsiveness and ensure compliance with statutory timeframes, addressing past delays in providing requested information. By centralizing this function, the council intends to improve coordination across various departments, thereby facilitating a more efficient information retrieval process.

Anticipated Outcomes of the Restructure

While the restructure process is still underway, with the final phase expected to conclude by June, Green is optimistic about meeting the council's financial targets. The consolidation of teams into the Customer and Communications team and the Assurance team is anticipated to not only result in significant cost savings but also streamline operations, leading to improved service delivery. Staff affected by the changes have been given until March 8 to submit their feedback on the proposal, ensuring a collaborative approach to the restructure.

The introduction of the LGOIMA officer role within the Audit and Risk team marks a pivotal step in New Plymouth District Council's efforts to bolster transparency and accountability. As the council navigates through the final stages of its restructure, the focus remains squarely on achieving financial efficiency while enhancing the quality of information and services provided to the community.