New Patriotic Party Sets up Reconciliation Committees Ahead of 2024 Elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a significant stride towards bolstering internal harmony by establishing reconciliation committees across various regions. This strategic decision unveiled in a press statement on February 1, 2024, aims to address and resolve post-election disputes within the party's ranks. The party leadership ardently believes that unity is the linchpin for the party's triumph in future electoral pursuits, particularly the impending 2024 polls.

Committees: A Confluence of Respect and Authority

The reconciliation committees comprise esteemed members from both the community and the party. Tasked with handling any violent episodes emerging from party events, including elections, the committees embody the NPP's commitment to maintaining a tranquil and cohesive political atmosphere.

A Call to Unity and Reconciliation

Both the National Council of Elders and the NPP Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, have lauded the party for successfully conducting primaries and underscored the necessity for unity and reconciliation in the run-up to the 2024 elections. They have implored the party to merge all warring factions and campaign cohesively. Chairman Ntim has also espoused constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and the prioritization of the electorate's wellbeing.

