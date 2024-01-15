New Patriotic Party of Ghana Vows to Prevent 'Dumsor', Ensures Stable Power Supply

In the wake of enduring significant challenges linked to consistent electricity supply, Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to prevent the reemergence of 'Dumsor'—the local term used to describe the frequent power outages that have beleaguered the nation in the past. The NPP's dedication to improving the energy sector signifies a renewed hope for domestic life and business operations, which have been adversely impacted by these power disruptions.

Commitment to Constant Power Supply

Reinforcing its commitment to the Ghanaian populace, the NPP has outlined robust measures and investments aimed at sustaining a stable and reliable power supply. Alfred Thompson, a key member of the NPP Communications Team, emphasized the government's diligent efforts in this regard. He stated, "We are determined to keep the lights on for the benefit of Ghanaians."

Infrastructure Upgrades and New Power Generation Projects

Among the initiatives on the anvil are significant upgrades to the existing infrastructure and the launch of new power generation projects. The NPP believes that these initiatives will not only prevent the recurrence of power outages, but also catalyze economic growth and development by providing a dependable energy framework for industries and services.

Exploring Renewable Energy Sources

The NPP's energy vision extends beyond just traditional power solutions. The party is also actively exploring renewable energy sources, marking a progressive step towards sustainable development. This commitment to renewable energy underscores the party's broader agenda to enhance the country's infrastructure and assures citizens of their unwavering commitment to addressing Ghana's energy needs.

The NPP's promise to avoid a return to 'Dumsor' and ensure an uninterrupted power supply serves as a testament to its dedication towards improving the lives of Ghanaians and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth.