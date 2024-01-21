New Parliament Building in India: A Symbol of Changing Cultural Narrative?

The construction of the new Parliament building in India has become a hotspot for a national debate. The flashpoint of this controversy is the depiction of the four lions on the Ashoka Pillar, a revered national emblem, on the building's roof. Critics argue that the lions, traditionally depicted as dignified and peaceful, have been given an aggressive makeover, sparking a broader discussion about the changing interpretation of India's national and cultural symbols.

Aggressive Transformation of National Symbols

The lions on the new Parliament building, critics say, flaunt bare fangs, a significant departure from the original emblem. This transformation, they argue, is part of a larger trend by the current government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates to alter India's traditional religious and cultural icons from peaceful and inclusive to aggressive and wrathful. But the government and the sculptors of the new emblem have defended this change, citing research and a well-laid procedure.

Religious and Cultural Icons at Risk?

This trend is not limited to national symbols. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the RSS, during its Ram Mandir movement, replaced the tranquil and courageous image of Lord Ram with a fiercer one where he is preparing to shoot an arrow at the sea god. This shift in imagery has raised concerns about the future of India's cultural and religious icons and their representation.

Implications for India's Cultural Identity

While the aggressive transformation of national symbols might seem trivial to many, it has profound implications for India's cultural identity. Critics argue that the wrathful representation of symbols, traditionally known for their peace and inclusivity, mirrors a shift in the nation's ideology. As the discussion continues, it is clear that the new Parliament building is more than a structure; it has become a symbol of India's evolving cultural narrative.