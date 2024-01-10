New Orleans Legislator Proposes New Measures to Curb Contracting Fraud

In a decisive move aimed at curbing contracting fraud, New Orleans City Council President Helena Morena has proposed robust legislation with the potential to fortify the city's transparency and accountability mechanisms. The legislation, which comes in the wake of the Smart Cities project debacle, seeks to make significant strides in overhauling the city's contracting process.

Unraveling the Smart Cities Scandal

A scheme initially envisioned to expand internet access across New Orleans, the Smart Cities project crumbled amidst swirling allegations of insider deals and breaches of local and state laws. The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) unearthed that city employees had engaged in false swearing and the improper upkeep of public records, casting a long shadow over the project's intentions.

Legislation for Greater Oversight

Morena's proposed legislation would ensure that the OIG is incorporated into every city contract, a move designed to enhance oversight and minimize the potential for illicit activities. It would also put an end to exceptions for pro bono or unpaid work, a loophole that has been exploited in the past. Additionally, the legislation mandates that all city contracts must be recorded into the Budgeting, Accounting, and Reporting System (BRASS) within ten days, a requirement set to boost transparency significantly.

Support and Future Steps

Councilmember-At-Large JP Morrell has been vocal in his support for the proposed ordinances. He noted that the costly investigation into the Smart Cities project could have been avoided if such measures were in place earlier. The city council is poised to discuss potential amendments to the ordinances at their upcoming meeting on January 18, with special attention being paid to attorney fees.