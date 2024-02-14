New NLEX Interchange in Pampanga: A Beacon of Economic Growth and Improved Traffic Flow

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion and stimulate economic growth, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has earmarked P120 million for the construction of a new interchange on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Sto. Tomas, Pampanga. The project, funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act, is poised to strengthen public-private partnerships in infrastructure development.

Unclogging Traffic: A New Dawn for Pampanga

The new interchange aims to address the persistent traffic issue along the San Fernando Interchange and Jose Abad Santos Avenue, also known as the Olongapo-Gapan Road. By diverting vehicles to the western side of Pampanga and parts of Bataan, the interchange is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the area.

Economic Impetus: A Beacon of Development

Once linked to the Lubao-Guagua-Sasmuan-Minalin-Sto. Tomas Bypass Road project, the interchange is projected to catalyze economic development in the region. This infrastructure upgrade will not only ease commuting but also foster commercial activities, creating a ripple effect that could potentially uplift adjacent communities.

Public-Private Partnership: Strengthening Ties, Building Infrastructure

NLEX Corp. president Luigi Bautista views this project as a testament to the robust public-private partnership in infrastructure development under President Marcos's administration. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to improving the nation's transportation system, ultimately benefiting Filipinos and contributing to the country's progress.

With the completion of the new interchange anticipated in 2025, the future indeed looks promising for the people of Pampanga and Bataan. This project underscores the importance of strategic infrastructure development in enhancing everyday life, driving economic growth, and fortifying public-private cooperation.

