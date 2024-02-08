New Nebraska DHHS CEO Steve Corsi's Confirmation Hearing Embroiled in Social Media Controversy

In a tense confirmation hearing, Steve Corsi, the newly appointed CEO of Nebraska's Health and Human Services Department, found himself under the legislative microscope. The scrutiny arose from his past social media activity, which included liking posts that questioned COVID-19 treatments, labeled homosexuality as a sin, and described transgender individuals as mentally ill. Despite not authoring these controversial messages, Corsi's endorsement of them became a focal point of contention.

A Social Media Storm

Corsi's appointment by Gov. Jim Pillen came on the heels of former DHHS CEO Dannette Smith's departure. However, the new CEO's social media behavior quickly overshadowed the transition. Following criticism, Corsi privatized his Twitter account, once accessible as @SteveCorsi and now known only as X. He maintained that his social media activity was a private matter, a stance that failed to appease his critics.

During the hearing, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha presented examples of Corsi's social media likes, arguing they reflected problematic beliefs for someone tasked with leading the state's largest agency. These likes included a post claiming abortion is not healthcare, a statement that sparked a heated debate between Corsi and Cavanaugh.

Questions of Transparency

The controversy extended beyond Corsi's social media behavior. Lawmakers questioned his transparency regarding his previous employment with Epiphany Associates, a consulting firm that secured a $10 million contract from Nebraska. Corsi had not disclosed this in his bios or accountability forms, leading to further scrutiny.

Defending Character, Committing to Service

Despite the mounting pressure, Corsi defended his character and reiterated his commitment to serving all Nebraskans, irrespective of their identities. "I will work for every citizen of this state, ensuring they receive the services they need," he stated during the hearing. However, the Health and Human Services Committee did not vote to advance Corsi's confirmation, leaving his future in the role hanging in the balance.

As the dust settles on this contentious chapter, the question remains: Can Steve Corsi navigate the storm of controversy and lead Nebraska's Health and Human Services Department with the fairness and integrity it demands? Only time will tell.