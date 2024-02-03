New Mexico Child Welfare Faces Scrutiny, Calls for Urgent Reforms

In the expansive landscapes of New Mexico, a crisis is unfolding within the walls of the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD). A once-bustling hub of child welfare, the department is now subject to intense scrutiny, with critics pointing to overwhelming caseloads, a staggering backlog of over 2,000 abuse and neglect investigations, and a concerning lack of resources and staff.

Experts Judith Meltzer and Kevin Ryan, known for their instrumental roles in overseeing the Kevin S. settlement agreement from a 2018 lawsuit, have publicly criticized the department. Following their recent site visits, they voiced concerns that conditions have sharply deteriorated, thereby endangering both the children under the department's care and the staff assigned to assist them. This alarming situation, they assert, necessitates immediate intervention, particularly in addressing issues of turnover and understaffing.

Reorganization Efforts and Rising Lawsuit Settlements

Amid the turmoil, the department's attempts at reorganization have been met with criticism, with some arguing that these efforts have only served to exacerbate the existing problems. Add to this, the state is now grappling with nearly $17 million in lawsuit settlements against CYFD. Lawyers Michael Hart and Andrew Schultz, who have previously sued the department, have underlined the urgency of reforms. They highlight a lack of leadership buy-in as a key difference between New Mexico and other states that have successfully overhauled their child welfare systems.

On the legislative front, efforts are underway to address these pressing issues. Several bills have been proposed, along with a constitutional amendment aimed at making the CYFD an independent entity. However, this measure has sparked opposition from the administration and some attorneys. The persistent shortage of caseworkers, coupled with the department's reluctance to adhere to settlement agreements, remain formidable obstacles to reform. Activist Maralyn Beck expressed her frustration over the lack of prioritization of the crisis, while paradoxically, attorneys involved in lawsuits against CYFD have encouraged legislative action that could potentially reduce the need for legal interventions.

Amid this chaos, Teresa Casados awaits a confirmation hearing as the secretary of the state's troubled child welfare agency, following the Senate Rules Committee's recommendation for approval.