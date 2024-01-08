en English
Courts & Law

New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor’s Gun Control Order

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor’s Gun Control Order

On Monday, the New Mexico Supreme Court is gearing up to hear a case that challenges Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order, specifically the gun control measures within it. A diverse group of individuals, including Republican legislators, the National Rifle Association, and residents from the Albuquerque area, have brought this case forward. They contend that the prohibition of firearms in public parks and playgrounds in Bernalillo County is an infringement on the Second Amendment and the state constitution.

A Clash of Constitutional Interpretations

The bone of contention in this case is the interpretation of the constitution. The challengers argue that gun violence does not fall under the purview of a ‘public health emergency,’ thereby rendering the governor’s order unwarranted. On the other hand, Governor Lujan Grisham stands firm in her decision, asserting her right to issue such an order in the interest of public safety and crime reduction.



Legal Experts Weigh In

Josh Kastenberg, a law professor at the University of New Mexico, along with other legal pundits, suggests that the governor’s argument might face hurdles. They point out that the language of state laws and precedents from other cases could potentially weaken the governor’s stance. However, the outcome is far from certain at this juncture.



Potential Implications on Gun Rights and Control

This case is of significance as it may set a precedent for the governor’s powers under the New Mexico constitution, and the balance between gun rights and gun control. If Governor Lujan Grisham prevails, the U.S. Supreme Court could potentially overturn the decision. However, if the challenge succeeds, it could pave the way for state legislation establishing gun limitations or defining the governor’s emergency powers. In either scenario, this case is likely to be a landmark in the ongoing debate over gun rights versus public safety.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

