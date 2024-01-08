New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor’s Gun Control Order

On Monday, the New Mexico Supreme Court is gearing up to hear a case that challenges Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order, specifically the gun control measures within it. A diverse group of individuals, including Republican legislators, the National Rifle Association, and residents from the Albuquerque area, have brought this case forward. They contend that the prohibition of firearms in public parks and playgrounds in Bernalillo County is an infringement on the Second Amendment and the state constitution.

A Clash of Constitutional Interpretations

The bone of contention in this case is the interpretation of the constitution. The challengers argue that gun violence does not fall under the purview of a ‘public health emergency,’ thereby rendering the governor’s order unwarranted. On the other hand, Governor Lujan Grisham stands firm in her decision, asserting her right to issue such an order in the interest of public safety and crime reduction.

Legal Experts Weigh In

Josh Kastenberg, a law professor at the University of New Mexico, along with other legal pundits, suggests that the governor’s argument might face hurdles. They point out that the language of state laws and precedents from other cases could potentially weaken the governor’s stance. However, the outcome is far from certain at this juncture.

Potential Implications on Gun Rights and Control

This case is of significance as it may set a precedent for the governor’s powers under the New Mexico constitution, and the balance between gun rights and gun control. If Governor Lujan Grisham prevails, the U.S. Supreme Court could potentially overturn the decision. However, if the challenge succeeds, it could pave the way for state legislation establishing gun limitations or defining the governor’s emergency powers. In either scenario, this case is likely to be a landmark in the ongoing debate over gun rights versus public safety.

