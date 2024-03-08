New Mexico Mom Relocates Family to Missouri Over School's Gender-Inclusive Closet Policy

Rachael Hein's decision to move her family from New Mexico to Missouri was driven by her concerns over a gender-inclusive closet initiated at Las Cruces Centennial High School. Prompted by the school's approval of a grant for this closet, Hein felt her daughter would be exposed to agendas she disagreed with. This move underscores her broader dissatisfaction with the public education system, further highlighted by the contentious addition of extra school days and the perceived ineffectiveness of school boards.

Advertisment

Roots of Discontent

The inception of the gender-inclusive closet, funded by a grant from the It Gets Better organization in 2022, was the tipping point for Hein. Her involvement in her children's education had increased during the pandemic, leading to a critical view of decisions made by the education system. Hein was particularly aggrieved by the addition of 10 'party days' to the school calendar, purportedly to compensate for pandemic shutdowns, which she and other parents viewed as ineffective. The New Mexico Public Education Department's justification that these days were needed for children to spend more time with 'the adults who matter'—the teachers—only added to her frustration.

Missouri: A New Beginning

Advertisment

Hein's move to Missouri marked a significant shift. She praised the openness of schools and communities in Missouri to parental and teacher feedback, contrasting it with her experiences in New Mexico. Highlighting the safety and sense of community in her new neighborhood, Hein emphasized the positive change for her family. Her story reflects a growing concern among some parents regarding public school policies and the desire for a more traditional educational environment.

Advocating for Involvement

Despite her relocation, Hein encouraged parents and teachers in Las Cruces to engage with the education system by volunteering and attending school board meetings. She stressed the importance of being a voice for change, rather than a silent observer, to ensure schools serve their intended purpose without confusion for future generations. Hein's story underscores the challenges and decisions facing parents navigating the evolving landscape of public education policies.

The debate over gender-inclusive policies in schools continues to elicit strong opinions from various stakeholders. Hein's move and her reasons for it highlight the complexities and deeply personal nature of educational choices in today's society. As communities across the country grapple with these issues, the conversation about the role of education and the rights of parents and students remains critically important.