Economy

New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures

As the 2024 legislative session kicks off, the New Mexico Legislature finds itself once again grappling with a massive budget surplus. Despite the financial windfall, concerns loom over potential economic repercussions similar to those experienced during the previous year’s session.

A Look Back at the 2023 Session

In 2023, the Legislature put forth an ambitious tax ‘omnibus’ bill proposing a series of tax hikes. However, Governor Lujan Grisham vetoed these increases, acknowledging the potential harm they could inflict on the state’s economy. With the current surplus, tax hikes are deemed unnecessary and are expected to be refuted.

Debate Over ‘Paid Family Leave’

A contentious issue on the legislative table is the proposed ‘Paid Family Leave’ plan. This initiative involves employees and employers alike contributing to a trust fund. However, fears over the fund’s solvency and the overall effectiveness of enforcing a universal paid leave plan persist.

Critics argue that the state should utilize the surplus to fund such programs instead of imposing an additional economic burden on its workforce and employers. Their argument underscores the need to prioritize measures that do not negatively impact the New Mexico economy.

Oil and Gas Production Controversy

In another significant development, a bill prohibiting oil and gas production within a mile of schools and daycare centers has been introduced. If passed, this bill would halt the approval of new drilling permits within the specified radius starting from July this year. Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has instructed the state Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department to collaborate with stakeholders and shape reforms to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Act, including establishing such setbacks.

Environmental groups have initiated legal action against the state and governor, asserting their failure to meet constitutional provisions for protection against oil and gas pollution. They advocate for a setback of at least one mile to safeguard public health.

The overarching sentiment is that the Legislature should prioritize actions that do not harm the New Mexico economy. With a massive budget surplus at its disposal, the 2024 legislative session presents a golden opportunity to address these issues without resorting to tax hikes or measures that could potentially stifle economic growth.

