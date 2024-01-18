New Mexico Grapples with Financial Shortfall in Public Liability Fund

At a time when public finances are under the microscope, New Mexico finds itself in the throes of a significant crisis. The state's public liability fund, under the aegis of the General Services Department (GSD), is grappling with a financial shortfall that could potentially delay the settlement of numerous legal cases, including wrongful death lawsuits involving children, until the next fiscal year commencing in July.

Emergency Funding Sought Amid Financial Dilemma

The GSD has knocked on the doors of the state treasury, seeking an emergency infusion of nearly $25 million to ensure the smooth functioning of the public liability fund. This request comes over and above a separate requisition for $20 million intended to address a slew of lawsuits lodged against the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD). Accusations of negligence and failure to protect the children under its care have dogged the CYFD, adding fuel to the financial fire.

Financial Shortfall Sparks Concern

The Legislative Finance Committee has sounded the alarm over the gaping disparity between the projected long-term liabilities of $105 million and the current assets tallying up to $44 million. Over the past five years, six major government agencies, including the University of New Mexico Hospital and the Department of Corrections, have borne the brunt of settlements amounting to $88.5 million. Recently, the state also coughed up $8 million in settlements to former New Mexico State University (NMSU) basketball players over allegations of sexual assault and hazing.

Addressing the Crisis

Robert Doucette Jr., the Secretary of the GSD, has voiced his concerns over the looming liabilities. In an attempt to stem the tide, Doucette is contemplating imposing special assessments on agencies that are grappling with high claims. His strategy also includes the appointment of a new risk management director, who will primarily focus on loss prevention and other cost-saving measures, in a bid to salvage the situation.

In a related development, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has sought an additional $100 million for the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund during her state of the state address. She also announced fresh Medicaid funding, which has been bolstered by a budget proposal from New Mexico Voices for Children, including $87.9 million for Medicaid provider rate increases. The Governor's plans also include the introduction of a Hospital Provider Tax and the completion of the Health Care Authority this session.