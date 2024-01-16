New Mexico Governor Advocates for Economic Measures and Clean Energy Advancements

In her State of the State address, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has laid out a comprehensive strategy to bolster the state's economy and drive sustainable energy advancements. The proposed measures, aimed at attracting international companies to the Land of Enchantment, mark a significant pivot towards clean technology and economic diversification.

A Push for Economic Measures

The Governor has proposed the introduction of a hospital provider tax and an advanced manufacturing tax credit, two economic measures she believes will incentivize international companies to relocate their operations to New Mexico. These initiatives form part of a broader plan to diversify the economy, attracting investments and creating job opportunities across various sectors.

Funding Clean Energy Advancements

Asserting her commitment to environmental sustainability, Governor Grisham has put forward a plan to allocate 2% of the state's severance tax permanent fund to energy advancements. This allocation, representing approximately $170 million, will be directed towards the development of hydrogen, geothermal, and battery storage technologies. By investing in these clean energy sources, New Mexico aims to position itself at the forefront of the green energy revolution.

Capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act

These proposals also seek to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the Inflation Reduction Act. By harnessing the benefits of this Act, Governor Grisham hopes to bolster the state's financial growth, tackle crime, and enhance community protections. The extra funds generated are expected to support public education, healthcare, affordable housing, and law enforcement investments, contributing to the overall economic and social progress of New Mexico.